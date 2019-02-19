KANISS, Robert Paul
81, passed away February 15, 2019. A native of St. Petersburg born at St. Anthony Hospital, he is survived by his wife; Helen I. Kaniss; daughter, Deborah Kaniss McGraw husband, Al McGraw; son Karl Kaniss wife, Ann Kaniss; grandson, Nicholas Jennings; great-grandsons, Toby and Liam Jennings. He graduated St. Petersburg High School class of 1954 and had a life long career in the Jewelry business owner of Kaniss Mfg. Jewelers. He had a National Guard career of 30 years. Member of Masonic Gulf Beach Lodge 291, Egypt Shrine, NRA, American Legion. Private family service. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to , 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 and Hospice Sunscoast, 5771 Rosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760 or a .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2019