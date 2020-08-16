1/1
Robert PIGG
PIGG, Robert W. Jr. On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Robert Pigg, loving father of three, grandfather of six, and friend to many passed away at the age of 77. Rob was born in South Carolina to Robert and Gladys (Arant) Pigg in 1942, who both predeceased him. His wife, Ginger, also predeceased him. He was a meaningful and bright part of this world, and will be missed and mourned greatly. Rob is survived by his three children, Rebecca (Fred; children, Alec and Avery), Geri (Mark; children, Brandon and Bryan), Sam (children, Colby and Geneva); his beloved companion, Geri Santos; his brothers, Andy and Tom; with a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be determined in the future. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
August 14, 2020
Rob was my supervisor at one time! He was an incredibly kind man with a good sense of humor!
Patricia dezman
Coworker
August 14, 2020
I went to the field with Bob and remember when they lived in Valkaria. He was really a gentleman !!
Donald Humphrey
Friend
