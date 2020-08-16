PIGG, Robert W. Jr. On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Robert Pigg, loving father of three, grandfather of six, and friend to many passed away at the age of 77. Rob was born in South Carolina to Robert and Gladys (Arant) Pigg in 1942, who both predeceased him. His wife, Ginger, also predeceased him. He was a meaningful and bright part of this world, and will be missed and mourned greatly. Rob is survived by his three children, Rebecca (Fred; children, Alec and Avery), Geri (Mark; children, Brandon and Bryan), Sam (children, Colby and Geneva); his beloved companion, Geri Santos; his brothers, Andy and Tom; with a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be determined in the future. www.blountcurrymacdill.com