Robert PINTUR

PINTUR, Robert R. of Tampa, FL., formerly Chicago, IL, passed away July 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Tilden Tech High School class of 1944. Served in the U.S. Army, assigned to the 35th Inf. Reg, 25th Inf. Div. during WWII, Pacific Theater. Proud member of Sheetmetal Workers Union Local #73, Bob retired in 1991 after 24 years with Binks Mfg. in Franklin Park, IL. Lifelong member of the Croatian Fraternal Union of America, Lodge 32 (Chicago). In retirement Bob enjoyed family, travel, golf, bowling, table games, and various hobbies. Bob was a loyal friend and family man; tinkerer, and fixer of all things mechanical. Preceded in death by father, Ignac Pintur; mother, Ana Pintur (Kunovic); wife of 27 years and mother of his children, Mary Jane Pintur (Costin); sister, Lillian Barkich (Pintur); and long-time ladyfriend, Joan Beary. Survived by his four sons, Michael, Mark, Matthew, and Bob; grandchildren, Rachael, Mark, Kayla, Michelle, Dominic, Madelyn, and Vincent; sibling, Dolores Jukich (Pintur). Visitation 10 am and Catholic prayer service 11 am Friday, Aug 7 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home-MacDill Chapel, 605 S. MacDill Avenue Tampa, FL 33609. Internment ceremony 2 pm at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue Bushnell, FL 33513. In Lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift to the American Heart Association
.