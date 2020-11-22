PITTS, Robert Wayne 75, of Pinellas Park, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Cumberland, KY to the late Reverend James and Helen Pitts. During his life, he was known to have driven GTOs, Corvettes, and Mustangs. He was one of the greatest fullbacks in the state when he played football for Hillsborough High School. Wayne was inducted into the Hillsborough High School hall of fame for his accomplishments in football. He loved playing golf with his father, son, and sister, keeping a watch for gators while searching for lost balls on The Claw at USF. There was a time that Wayne could usually be found at Ruebens Cubans Cafe having café con leche with friends solving the world's problems. He was also a tournament racquet ball player and enjoyed spending time sailing on his boat, Destiny. However, he was most proud of his missions and church planting work. In addition, family was a treasure to Wayne; watching and supporting his boys and grandchildren as they participate in sports, school activities, church activities, and every day moments brought great joy. During recent years, his positive outlook provided a source of strength and laughter to those he was with day to day. One could truly say of Wayne, he fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith. Robert leaves behind his sons, Hunter Pitts and Matthew Pitts; grandchildren, James Pitts and Catherine Pitts; brother, Ronald; and two sisters, Linda and Greta. A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 am, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Riverhills Church of God, 6310 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa, FL 33617. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Citylife Missions Ministry. www.HillsboroMemorial.com