PRUDHOMME, Robert Wayne of Dade City FL passed away at home Thursday, August 29, 2019 after a long battle with heart and kidney disease. He was originally from Lafayette, LA where he began working in the dry cleaning industry. He moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1966 where he continued working in the dry cleaning industry. He owned 59 Minute Cleaners and then Pillsbury Cleaners until 1987. After two years in retirement he built Dade City Car Wash in 1989. In 1993 he retired again but continued to work around his home raising cattle and taking care of his beautiful property. Everyone that knew him, knew that he had a green thumb. He was preceded in death by his parents, Webbie and Annie Mae Prudhomme; his sister, Jane Prudhomme; and his son, Timothy Prudhomme. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara; two brothers, Bill Prudhomme and Bud Griffin; two sisters, JoAnne Enright and Betty Jennings; three daughters, Sharon (Richard) Corley, Rachelle Stockings, and Sandy (Andy) Watkins; eight grandchildren, Timothy Prudhomme Jr., Kristin Clark, Jason Corley, Shane Stockings, Jack Hughey, Kristina Arnold, Tiffany Watkins, and Amanda Watkins, who were all the apple of his eye. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Sirisha Chalasani, Dr. Huy Khuu, and all of the caring staff, especially Christi and Fonzie, at the Davita Dialysis Center in Zephyrhills, FL for the exceptional care they gave him. He donated his body to Medcure which represents a real contribution to medical education and research as a gift to future generations. There will be a celebration of life Saturday September 21, at 6 pm at SunMill Farms, 35230 Abbot Charles Rd., Dade City, FL 33525. All are welcome to come to celebrate his life.

