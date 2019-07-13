Dr. Robert R. "Bob" AARVIG

Obituary
AARVIG, Robert R.

"Dr. Bob" passed July 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and son, Jeffrey. He is survived by sons, William and Mark; and his daughter, Susan Hendrickson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 on July 14 at Anona United Methodist Church (AUMC) in Largo. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Homeless Empowerment Project Dental Clinic, 1120 N Betty Ln., Clearwater FL 33755 and Global Hands of Healing c/o AUMC, 13233 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo FL 33774.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019
