AARVIG, Robert R.
"Dr. Bob" passed July 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, and son, Jeffrey. He is survived by sons, William and Mark; and his daughter, Susan Hendrickson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 on July 14 at Anona United Methodist Church (AUMC) in Largo. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Homeless Empowerment Project Dental Clinic, 1120 N Betty Ln., Clearwater FL 33755 and Global Hands of Healing c/o AUMC, 13233 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo FL 33774.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019