|
|
81, of Hudson, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Robert was born in Fall River, Massachusetts to Romeo and Eva Levesque on May 17, 1938. He was self-employed and the owner-operator of a local Marina for many years. He was a Catholic by faith and was a member with the Hudson Beach and Yacht Club. Robert was predeceased by a son, Daniel Levesque. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Annette Levesque; son, Marc Levesque (Ann Marie); and many close friends and acquaintances who will miss him dearly. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Grace Memorial Gardens, Hudson, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019