Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LEVESQUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. "Rocket Guy Bob" LEVESQUE


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. "Rocket Guy Bob" LEVESQUE Obituary
81, of Hudson, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Robert was born in Fall River, Massachusetts to Romeo and Eva Levesque on May 17, 1938. He was self-employed and the owner-operator of a local Marina for many years. He was a Catholic by faith and was a member with the Hudson Beach and Yacht Club. Robert was predeceased by a son, Daniel Levesque. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Annette Levesque; son, Marc Levesque (Ann Marie); and many close friends and acquaintances who will miss him dearly. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Grace Memorial Gardens, Hudson, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
Download Now