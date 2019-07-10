Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Robert "Bob" Rans


1921 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Rans Obituary
RANS, Robert "Bob"

passed July 3, 2019. He was born April 27, 1921. Bob Rans was a resident of Aston Gardens in Tampa and a WWII veteran. He was a member of Operation Helping Hand at Haley VA Hospital, where he was known for the photos he took for returning wounded soldiers and the stories of recovery he told. Bob is survived by his son, Bob; his wife, Carolyn; his daughter, Susan and her partner, Kappy; his dear friend, Delana Smith; his loving caretaker, Trinity Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Helping Hand, Bill Connery, 11734 Lake Aston Court #213, Tampa, FL 33621. For a complete obituary, and to leave a memorial message, please visit:

www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019
