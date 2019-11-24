Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert RENNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RENNER, Robert Krebs "Bob" 85, of Kings Point, Sun City Center, Florida, passed peacefully on November 16, 2019. Frie-nds are welcome to attend a Celebration of his life on Saturday, December 14, from 2-4 pm at the Moose Lodge #813, located at 1212 Shell Point Road East in Ruskin, FL. Bob always had a good word and would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He had many friends and loved to dance. He was dancing two weeks before his passing. His companion and dance partner, Carol Haskett, survives him. Bob was a man of many talents. In his early years, he worked as a boat builder. He became a master woodworker and furniture refinisher in Maryland and later in Brandon, Florida. Bob was born on March 10, 1934 in Easton, Pennsylvania. His parents William Renner and Magadalina Mer- kel Renner, his brother, Bill and half-sisters, Hilda and Deloris preceded him in death. Bob married Mildred Renner in 1953. Mildred pas- sed away in 1985. He moved to Florida in 1988 with his companion, Nancy Seaman. She passed away in 2013. He married Judy Hultgren Renner in 2015. She passed away in 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Renner, of Arlington, Virginia; his son-in-law, Jack Turner; two grandchildren, Reid Adam Renner of Reston, Virginia and Kathryn Turner of Decatur, Georgia. The family is grateful to Lifepath Hospice for his end of life care.

