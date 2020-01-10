ROACH, Robert Thomas "Tom" age 79, passed away on January 8, 2020 at Weinberg Village. Born June 7, 1940 in Conneaut, OH and was the oldest of twelve siblings. He moved to Tampa in 1977 where he cherished the warm, sunny weather and being outdoors. Tom was an avid traveller and loved exploring new areas as well as revisiting his favorite places. Tom also served his country for four years in the U.S. Army Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elna Roach; sister, Maureen (Sis) Roach; brothers, Paul, Patrick, and Timothy. He is survived by the mother of his children, Elaine; his children, Daniel, Michele, and Lisa; sisters, Peggy Kangas and Monica (Mickey) Zuchold; brothers, Joe, Francis, Mike, Kevin, and Gerry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weinberg Village of Tampa, Florida. A Memorial Mass will be held at Incarnation Church on Saturday, January 11, at 12:30 pm, 5124 Gateway Drive, Tampa, Florida 33615. Interment of remains at Bay Pines National Cemetery at a later date. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood Chapel. Please visit BlountCurryCarrollwood.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020