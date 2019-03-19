RIED, Robert Rudolf
of Spring Hill, Florida, died March 6, 2019 at 101. Born in Yorkville, Manhattan and raised in Floral Park, Queens, Bob later served in the U.S. Navy in World War II as an aviation photographer. He earned a master's degree from Hofstra University and spent a long career at Western Electric where he progressed from the shop to teaching employees around the country about early mainframe computers. Bob enjoyed 59 years of marriage with Frances Cherleck, until her death in 2002. Bob and Fran raised three sons in East Meadow, NY and retired to Spring Hill in 1985, where they were surrounded by life-long friends. In 1997 Bob published his memoir The Way It Was and in his nineties turned to writing short stories, completing over 65 tales. In his century-plus, Bob retained his great senses of humor, curiosity, and adventure, culminating in his 2017 Centennial Road Trip with his sons across eight states. He was predeceased by his son, Bob and is survived by sons, Greg and Bill; grandchildren, Heather Fedewa, Jennie Samoska, and Ben, Alex, Dan, Katie, and Conor Ried; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous in-laws and friends who have long held him in love and respect and deeply mourn his passing. A burial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on March 26, 2019 at 2 pm, with a memorial gathering to follow in New York City in June. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob's name to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 3026, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or at: www.dravetfoundation.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019