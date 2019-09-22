RYAN, Robert B. "Bob" 82, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away Sept. 13, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife, Diane, and loving family. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church at 10 am, Sept. 28, followed by a traditional Irish Wake in Timber Pines. Memorials may be made in his name to his alma mater, St. Charles Preparatory School, 2010 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43209Class of 1954 Endowment Fund. Full Obit and Guest Book at Skymorials.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019