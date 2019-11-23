SANDS, Lt. Col. Robert Samuel Sr. of Sun City, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, due to natural causes. Robert (Bob) Sands was born on May 4, 1932, to parents, Robert Lee and Annie Weatherford Sands of Lynnville, Tennessee. Lt. Col. Sands is a Master Army Aviator and highly decorated two-tour Vietnam War Veteran who proudly served our country for 20 years. Lt. Col. Sands was 87 years young. He is survived by his two children, Nancy H. Wallace (and husband, Bleu) and Robert Sands Jr., (and wife, Merri), seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence D. Sands (and wife, Sandy) of Lynnville and Judge Bobby Sands (and wife, Beth) of Columbia, Tennessee, and sister-in-law, Cecilia Sands of Franklin, Tennessee. Services are tol be held at Serenity Meadows in Riverview Monday, November 25. Visitation is from 11 am1:30 pm; Service at 1:30 pm; Graveside 2 pm, with Pastor Kent Adrian officiating.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019