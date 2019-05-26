Robert SCHMEDES (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
SCHMEDES, Robert

87, of St. Pete Beach, passed away May 22, 2019 at home. He was born in Hamburg, Germany and has been a Florida resident for 25 years coming from Rochester, NY. Mr. Schmedes was employed as an engineering manager with the Xerox Corporation in Rochester, NY. He was a U.S. Army veteran from 1952-1954. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Ursula (Gruner) Schmedes; sons, Reiner Schmedes (Sheila) and Rick Schmedes (Cristina); daughter, Heide Putt (Doug); brothers, Walter Schmedes (Ille) and Richard Schmedes; and eight grandchildren. Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL (727) 360-5577 assisted the family. Condolences may be offered at: beachmemorialchapel.com

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
