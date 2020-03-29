SCHOY, Robert G. 83, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in McKeesports, PA and was a retired Insurance Adjuster. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army. His wit and humor will be greatly missed, and although gone, he will not be forgotten. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally Schoy; daughter, Sheryl Davis (Darren); son, Robert Schoy Jr. (Kris); his grandchildren, Danielle (Bryan), Sarah Jane, Dylan, Brittany, Blair (Abdiel), and Brooke; six great-grandchil-dren; and one sister, Janet Slack, of North Huntington, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews. As soon as restrictions are lifted a Memorial Mass will be scheduled to celebrate his life. An announcement on services will be forthcoming.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020