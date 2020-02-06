SEAMAN, Robert S. "Bob" 90, of Largo, FL, passed away on February 3, 2020. Born in Portland, OR, Bob retired from DeLaval in Trenton, NJ after 38 years of service. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith A. Seaman; his children, Jane L. Parris and Joseph R. Seaman; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice in Bob's memory. ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020