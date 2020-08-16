Robert SEMPERT

SEMPERT, Robert "Bob" 90, passed away August 12, 2020, in the care of Hospice of COVID-19 after contracting the virus at his nursing home. His Hospice care staff was wonderful, keeping him well cared for and comfortable. Bob was a kind, loving, and hard-working man. He retired from Tampa Electric Company in 1988 with over 30 years of service. After retiring, Bob loved travelling and tinkering in his workshop. Bob was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Jack and Janell Sempert in 1930. He spent four years in the U.S. Airforce before his marriage to Doris Cothern-Sempert. He is survived by his wife, Doris; two daughters, Karen Joiner (Terry) and Kathy Thompson (Gene); and his granddaughter, Tristen, all of whom adored him.



