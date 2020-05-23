SHERMAN, Robert Duwayne 62, of St. Petersburg FL, sadly passed away May 14, 2020. Robert was born and raised in St. Petersburg. He was an Eagle Scout where he developed a love and deep appreciation for Nature. He played an active role in environmental conservation and awareness by volunteering his time for river clean ups, clearing trails at Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge as well as underwater cleanup dives. He loved the land and sea equally. He spent many days in the Keys, Big Cypress National Preserve, Picayune Strand State Forest, The Carmen Property in Volusia County, Lake George State Forest, Homossasa and Penn Laird - Virginia. He was an avid fisherman and was always up for a boat ride to fish, catch some rays, or go SCUBA Diving. He was always eager to help with projects of any kind because he loved working with his hands. He treasured adventure and being surrounded by his friends and family. He is survived by his best friend, Cyndi Sherman; his daughters, Veronica Sherman, Danielle Sherman and her spouse Ryan DeCosimo; his grandchildren, Zala Sherman, Dezmond Ryan and his spouse Bridgette Ryan; his brother, Fred Sherman Jr. and son Nicholas Sherman; his sister, Alice Millward and her spouse Steve Millward; his aunt, Janet Hupp and her spouse David Hupp; his father, Fredrick Sherman; and his numerous cousins who all loved him deeply. Due to Covid 19 pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute or a non-profit environmental organization of your choice. Sorensen Funeral Home SorensenFuneralHome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2020.