CLEVELAND, Robert Sloan
"Bobby" 88, of St. Petersburg, was born March 14, 1930 and passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, Bay Pines, Florida. He leaves behind his long-time girlfriend, Katie Graham; his son, Steven Cleveland and daughter-in-law Tee Cee Cleveland; his daughters, Linda Baldwin, Brenda Walker, Jeannie Vida (who predeceased him), Joan Vida, Elaine and David Steffes; and several grandchildren along with many close friends. Born and raised in Tampa, the son of Sloan and Mary Cleveland, he has been a long-time resident of Largo. In his early years after graduating from H.B. Plant High School, he joined the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. After serving with the Navy, Robert had the opportunity to join the Jim Walters Corporation Insurance Division. Robert had a passion for tennis, golfing, but most of all enjoyed dancing with his significant-other Katie. He was a longtime member of VFW, American Legion, and volunteer at Heritage Village. A celebration of life will be later announced.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2019