Robert Smith Jr. "Bob" Feb. 5, 1936 -Oct. 18, 2012 Remembering you on this day, precious to us, Husband, Dad, Papa, Great Papa. There is a loneliness that can never be filled. So many hearts were broken the day God called you home. We miss your smile, your touch, your just being by our sides. We are sad and our memories will never fade away. We cry for you all those tears but there is nothing but smears. No matter what, we will always carry you in our hearts. May God always keep you in his loving arms. Loved you yesterday, today, tomorrow and always. Love Always, Dear Husband, Dad, Papa, and Great Papa.

