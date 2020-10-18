1/
Robert SMITH
Robert Smith Jr. "Bob" Feb. 5, 1936 - Oct. 18, 2012 Remembering you on this day God called you home. The sun was shining brightly but soon faded away. Your smile, your touch and loving care left us heart broken. Your shoes are still empty. The door opens but we do not see your face. The comfort we have is knowing you are at peace in God's loving arms. Loved you yesterday, today, tomorrow, and always dear husband, Dad, Papa and Great Papa.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
