STEVENS, Dr. Robert William "Bob"It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband and father, Dr. Robert "Bob" William Stevens, July 29, 2019 at the age of 76. A funeral will be held Saturday, August 31, 1 pm, at St. Vincent's Episcopal Church, 5441 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710, with a Celebration of Life immediately following in the Parrish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bob Stevens Memorial Fund through the Dominican Development Group (http://dominicandevelopmentgroup.org/) to continue his efforts to support Latin American Communities in need.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019