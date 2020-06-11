SUTTON, Robert Thomas "Bob" passed away peacefully June 7, 2020. As President of Media General, he loved his time working with the staff at Channel 8, community work, and was an enthusiastic member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. He loved the Michigan State Spartans, politics, college football, and, most of all, his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Claire; son, Blake; and daughter, Cory (Tom) Small-wood of St. Louis and grandchildren. A private memorial service for family only will be held. Donations can be sent in his memory to Pink Ribbon Girls, PO Box 50253, St. Louis, MO 63105 pinkribbongirls.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.