SWANSON, Robert A. "Bob" 85, of St. Petersburg, FL, went to be with his Lord April 26, 2020. He was born in Portland, Maine, January 11, 1935, to Harold and Helen Swanson. He graduated from South Portland HS in 1953 and Bob Jones University in 1958 and married the love of his life Sandra Nash that same year. He moved to St. Petersburg in 1962, where he taught math at Boca Ciega HS for 30 years, retiring in 1988. He said he became a teacher for three reasons: June, July, and August and spent summers with his family and lifelong friends at his cabin in Sebago Lake, ME. Bob is survived by his brother, Richard (Claudia); sister-in-law, Sue (Joel) Torode; sons, Mark (Yvonne), David; and daughters, Carol (Robert) Harvat and Kathy (Mario) Rodriquez; and nine grandchildren, Ashley and Ginny Swanson, Blake and Brooke Swanson, Nicolas, Nathan, Noah, and Nina Rodriquez. He will be buried alongside his wife at Forrest City Cemetery in Portland, ME, on June 12 at 10 am.



