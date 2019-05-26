Robert T. "Bob" SCOTT (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. "Bob" SCOTT.
Service Information
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33711
(727)-321-3321
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
View Map
Wake
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Cathedral of St. Jude The Apostle (Our Lady's Chapel)
Obituary
Send Flowers

SCOTT, Robert T. "Bob"

92, passed away May 22, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Genevieve. He is survived by children, Cynthia, Tim (Mary), Carolyn and grandchildren, Adam and Claire. Friends will be received at the Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a Wake Service at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 pm at the Cathedral of St. Jude The Apostle (Our Lady's Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations to Day Star. Online memorial and guestbook at:

www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.