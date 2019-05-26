SCOTT, Robert T. "Bob"
92, passed away May 22, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Genevieve. He is survived by children, Cynthia, Tim (Mary), Carolyn and grandchildren, Adam and Claire. Friends will be received at the Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a Wake Service at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 pm at the Cathedral of St. Jude The Apostle (Our Lady's Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations to Day Star. Online memorial and guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019