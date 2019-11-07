Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert TALHAM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TALHAM, Robert J. 90, died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cohoes, New York, May 27, 1929, the son of Robert W. and Corinne (Forget) Talham and older brother to William Talham (deceased), Bob graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy, New York. Throughout high school and college, he worked for his family's business, Talham and Sons Roofing and Siding. He went on to serve in the Army National Guard while attending the New York State College for Teachers, currently SUNY Albany. From the New York State College for Teachers he went on to earn a PhD in Applied Mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Bob pursued a post-doctorate appointment in 1960 at the Naval Research Labs in Washington, D.C., after which he accepted an offer from Bell Laboratories in New Jersey, at the time the largest and most prestigious research laboratory in the world. In 1964, Bob moved his family to Fayetteville, New York, where he took a position at General Electric in Syracuse working in the Heavy Military Electronics Division. He had a successful career specializing in undersea electronics, and was a Manager of Advanced Planning when he retired. After retirement, Bob enjoyed his home and his pool, and hosted many Hawaiian luaus and pig roasts for family and friends. He received great happiness and took great pride in his large family. Bob married Bette Bayly in 1955 and together they enjoyed 65 blissful years of marriage, raising five children. After 50 years in Fayetteville, Bette and Bob retired in St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition to Bette, he is survived by his son, Daniel Talham, wife, Karen and their children, Charlotte, Corinne, and Claire; his daughter, Wendy Messina, husband, Michael and her children, Olivia and Chloe; his daughter, Leigh Skeele, husband, Scott and her children, Shane, Molly, and Mitchell; his daughter, Melissa Hall, husband, Tom and their children, Seamus, Jackie, Katie, and Eamon; and his son, Darren, wife, Gwen and their children, Benjamin, Alex and Luke. The family is planning a celebration of life memorial for a later date.

