Robert THOMAS
THOMAS, Robert William 68, of New Port Richey, FL, went on to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on September 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Alana Gail Thomas; and a host of family and friends whom he adored and loved. Robert "Bob" will forever be loved and missed. No memorial service will be held per his request. In remembrance of Bob's life, in lieu of flowers, if you so desire, please donate to your favorite charity, church or Tunnel to Towers 718-987-1931. Community-Cremation.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
