1/
Robert TYSZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TYSZ, Robert J. of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born in Westfield, Massachusetts to the late Basil and Florence (Monczka) Tysz and lived in Southwick, Massachusetts his first 27 years before moving to Florida in 1971. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees and was a Vietnam War veteran. In 2018 he was honored with a quilt of Valor presented by his sister Joyce Bannish at a family gathering celebrating his birthday. He was an ironworker at United Steel Works in Clearwater, Florida where he worked for forty years. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Robert (Rob) J. Tysz Jr. in 2019. He leaves his loving son, Andrew Tysz; and former spouse, Barbara Tysz. He will be remembered by his cherished grandchildren, Caleb and Carlin Tysz; and daughter-in-law Sarah Tysz. He also leaves his siblings, Joyce Bannish of Southwick, Basil Tysz, Jr. of Memphis, TN and Judy Jones of Windsor, MA and many nieces and nephews. The funeral and burial will be private. Firtionadams.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
(413) 562-6244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Francis Burris
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved