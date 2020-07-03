Robert TYSZ

TYSZ, Robert J. of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born in Westfield, Massachusetts to the late Basil and Florence (Monczka) Tysz and lived in Southwick, Massachusetts his first 27 years before moving to Florida in 1971. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees and was a Vietnam War veteran. In 2018 he was honored with a quilt of Valor presented by his sister Joyce Bannish at a family gathering celebrating his birthday. He was an ironworker at United Steel Works in Clearwater, Florida where he worked for forty years. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Robert (Rob) J. Tysz Jr. in 2019. He leaves his loving son, Andrew Tysz; and former spouse, Barbara Tysz. He will be remembered by his cherished grandchildren, Caleb and Carlin Tysz; and daughter-in-law Sarah Tysz. He also leaves his siblings, Joyce Bannish of Southwick, Basil Tysz, Jr. of Memphis, TN and Judy Jones of Windsor, MA and many nieces and nephews. The funeral and burial will be private. Firtionadams.com