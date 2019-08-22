Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

URBAN, Robert C. age 84, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in New York City and moved to St. Petersburg in 1993. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 59 years, Maria (Lucy); three children, Robert Urban Jr. (Jean), Sandra Rosenthal (Andrew), Karen Mahoney (Dennis); seven grandchildren, Adam R., Alexis R., Meaghan M., Victoria U., Olivia U., Julia U., Samantha M. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachael R. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Adelphi University and worked much of his life in the computer field for Chemical Bank and Chase. His family and friends will always remember him as an honorable man who adored his family and his cats. There will be visitation on Sunday, August 25th, from 5-7 pm at Brett Funeral Home, St. Petersburg. A Funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 am at St. Jude Chapel, St. Petersburg. Full military honors and burial will be rendered at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or American Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at

URBAN, Robert C. age 84, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in New York City and moved to St. Petersburg in 1993. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 59 years, Maria (Lucy); three children, Robert Urban Jr. (Jean), Sandra Rosenthal (Andrew), Karen Mahoney (Dennis); seven grandchildren, Adam R., Alexis R., Meaghan M., Victoria U., Olivia U., Julia U., Samantha M. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachael R. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Adelphi University and worked much of his life in the computer field for Chemical Bank and Chase. His family and friends will always remember him as an honorable man who adored his family and his cats. There will be visitation on Sunday, August 25th, from 5-7 pm at Brett Funeral Home, St. Petersburg. A Funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 am at St. Jude Chapel, St. Petersburg. Full military honors and burial will be rendered at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or American Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brettfuneralhome.net . Brett Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.