URBAN, Robert C. age 84, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in New York City and moved to St. Petersburg in 1993. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 59 years, Maria (Lucy); three children, Robert Urban Jr. (Jean), Sandra Rosenthal (Andrew), Karen Mahoney (Dennis); seven grandchildren, Adam R., Alexis R., Meaghan M., Victoria U., Olivia U., Julia U., Samantha M. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachael R. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Adelphi University and worked much of his life in the computer field for Chemical Bank and Chase. His family and friends will always remember him as an honorable man who adored his family and his cats. There will be visitation on Sunday, August 25th, from 5-7 pm at Brett Funeral Home, St. Petersburg. A Funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 am at St. Jude Chapel, St. Petersburg. Full military honors and burial will be rendered at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or American Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brettfuneralhome.net. Brett Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019