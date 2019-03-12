Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Robert V. "Bob" DEACON

Robert V. "Bob" DEACON Obituary
DEACON, Robert V. "Bob"

a dear man who said much by saying little, died March 6, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was 69. Bob was born Sept. 18, 1949 in Rochester, NY. He lived in Bergen, NY until his family moved to St. Petersburg in 1959. He graduated from Northeast High School. He retired after 35 years with GTE/Verizon in 2005. Bob was predeceased by his father, Robert and his mother, Janece. He is survived by his wife, Deborah "Debby"; daughter, Marybeth Deacon Rubinacci (Andrew); two grandsons, Nicolas and Drew Rubinacci; brother, Ken Deacon (Nadine); and three sisters, Lorraine Bennett, Penny Hawkins (Mark), and Donna Martin (Randy). There will be a gathering of family and friends in early June. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to either the , Suncoast Hospice or the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2019
