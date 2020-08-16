1/
Robert VAN SCHOONHOVEN
VAN SCHOONHOVEN, Robert G. 83, a long time resident of Tampa, Florida died August 7, 2020 in Riverview, Florida. Born in Richmond Hill, New York and grew up in North Tonawanda, New York. After serving three years in the Army as a Morse Code Interceptor he moved to Tampa and began his career in retail sales. He enjoyed fishing, puzzles and always wanted to know where you came from. Robert was a member of Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Cairo and Evelyn (Tower) Bosack; sister, Ruth King (Harold); sister-in-law, Alice (Hayes) Fernandez. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Linda (Hayes); sons, Michael (Marie), Joseph (Kathy-Jo); grandsons, Justin Van Schoonhoven, Kevin Briegel (Brittany), Shawn Briegel; great grand-daughter, Isabelle Briegel; brothers, Wayne (Carol), Lynn (Doris), Donald, Tom (Sue) Van Schoonhoven; brother-in-law, Lloyd Nelson Hayes Jr., (Ginny); several nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any pet rescue in Robert's name. Interment will be in Lake Carroll cemetary at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
