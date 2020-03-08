Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VANDAVEER, Robert J. February 13. 1933 March 4, 2020. The Life Of A Prince. Robert J. Vandaveer, a resident of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 4, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bob's life was always an interesting journey. While he was still in his mother Gertrude Vandaveer's womb, she hitch-hiked from the dust bowl of Shawnee, Oklahoma back to Boston where he was born on February 13, 1933. Although he was a child of the depression, he never knew poverty because he was too busy having fun. He cherished wonderful childhood memories of spending summers on Cape Cod with his peach basket and pitch fork hunting for clams. He was also quite good at catching crabs from a row boat under the bridges of Onset. He would sneak up on them using a long pole with a net and capture them in clusters. He frequently gave them to an Italian grandmother who lived nearby. In return for his clams or crabs, she would often invite him to dinner and from then on, his love of Italian food would never diminish. After serving as a weather observer in the U.S. Air Force in Germany and France, he attended Boston College and Georgetown University. He was awarded a National Defense Scholarship to study Russian Area Studies in Georgetown's School of Foreign Service. Shortly thereafter, he was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency and served in the Clandestine Service in Europe and Southeast Asia. After retirement, he continued to train and mentor new members of the Clandestine Service. He was passionate about his work and considered it an honor and privilege to work with such capable and talented people dedicated to serving our country. Like most Irishmen, Bob was a masterful storyteller, many of his colleagues at the CIA, other members of the Intelligence Community and U.S. military remembered him years later for the tales he told. As one life-long friend and colleague put it, "Bob was what the Germans call a 'Lebenskunstler' a man who has mastered the art of living. His will be a life worth imitating and emulating." He married Joan Beckner Vandaveer in 1984 and it was about that time that he was bestowed the honorary title of "Prince". During their 36 years of marriage, they had the good fortune to travel the world together on business and for pleasure. From climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa to the Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand at age 82, he enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved skiing with his many dear friends in the Mount Washington Valley of New Hampshire. Many of those friends joined in his 80th birthday celebration at the castle in Jackson, New Hampshire where a chamber concert was performed in his honor. He had a deep love and appreciation for classical music and opera. Bob was previously married to and amicably parted from Lois Vandaveer. He is survived by his devoted wife, Joan; daughter, Elizabeth Binsfield (Kevin); son, Gregory Vandaveer (Jill); grandson, Zachary Vandaveer; and granddaughter, Caroline Vandaveer. Given his life-long joy of travel and adventure, it is not surprising that he chose to have Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again" played at his Celebration-of-Life Cocktail Party, and leaves this directive: "And those martinis had better be shaken not stirred!" There will be no immediate memorial service. Arrangements for the celebration of his life are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to at or to your local Hospice.

