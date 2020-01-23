Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert VanETTEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VanETTEN, Robert Joseph "Bob" 81, of Brandon, went peacefully into the arms of our loving Father January 16, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, October 8, 1938. In 1957, at the age of 18, he proudly began to serve our country in the Army as an infantry soldier in the 82nd Airborne, followed by Army Reservist, and rounding out his military service in 1998 as a National Guardsman. 1973 brought him to the Brandon area where he began his career as a firefighter, first as a volunteer with Brandon Fire Department and upon the establishment in 1974 of the Hillsborough County Fire Department, he was one of the first six firefighters hired. Moving through the ranks from firefighter, to driver, on to Captain, and retiring in 1999 as a Battalion Chief. During this time he became an instructor and was integral in developing the Safety and Training Program for new hired firefighters. The passion he had for firefighting and his comrades did not end with his retirement. He went on to share his passion and knowledge with the Seffner-Mango Volunteer Fire Department. The County asked him to be Chief of what would become Station 18. Working tirelessly with the community, recruiting new firefighters, and training these volunteers in preparation for their paid career, Station 18 was designed, built, and opened as North Brandon Fire Rescue. Always serving, Bob was a Mason. He was preceded in death in 2011 by his loving wife, Adele Ellis VanEtten. He is survived by one son, Robert J. VanEtten Jr. of Yarmouth, MA; four daughters, Jamie VanEtten of Bourne, MA, Bonnie Whitney of West Wareham, MA, Jeanette Miller and her husband, Charles Miller of Lakeland, FL, and Theresa Pacheco of Seffner, FL; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Jordan and his wife, Yanisel McGowan, Anthony, Alexander and Ryan Pacheco, Matthew Whitney; two brothers-in-law, Arthur F. Ellis Jr. of Brandon, FL and Richard Ellis of Queens, NY; one niece, Kristen Fasano and her husband, Anthony Fasano Jr.; four nephews, Richard Ellis Jr. and his wife, Kerry Ellis, Benjamin Ellis and wife, Lori Ellis, Arthur F. Ellis III and wife, Candice Ellis, Joseph Ellis and Kimberly Grund .Bob was deeply respected and loved, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services will be held January 24, 2020, 10 am, until Graveside service at 11 am, at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, 6-8 pm.

VanETTEN, Robert Joseph "Bob" 81, of Brandon, went peacefully into the arms of our loving Father January 16, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, October 8, 1938. In 1957, at the age of 18, he proudly began to serve our country in the Army as an infantry soldier in the 82nd Airborne, followed by Army Reservist, and rounding out his military service in 1998 as a National Guardsman. 1973 brought him to the Brandon area where he began his career as a firefighter, first as a volunteer with Brandon Fire Department and upon the establishment in 1974 of the Hillsborough County Fire Department, he was one of the first six firefighters hired. Moving through the ranks from firefighter, to driver, on to Captain, and retiring in 1999 as a Battalion Chief. During this time he became an instructor and was integral in developing the Safety and Training Program for new hired firefighters. The passion he had for firefighting and his comrades did not end with his retirement. He went on to share his passion and knowledge with the Seffner-Mango Volunteer Fire Department. The County asked him to be Chief of what would become Station 18. Working tirelessly with the community, recruiting new firefighters, and training these volunteers in preparation for their paid career, Station 18 was designed, built, and opened as North Brandon Fire Rescue. Always serving, Bob was a Mason. He was preceded in death in 2011 by his loving wife, Adele Ellis VanEtten. He is survived by one son, Robert J. VanEtten Jr. of Yarmouth, MA; four daughters, Jamie VanEtten of Bourne, MA, Bonnie Whitney of West Wareham, MA, Jeanette Miller and her husband, Charles Miller of Lakeland, FL, and Theresa Pacheco of Seffner, FL; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Jordan and his wife, Yanisel McGowan, Anthony, Alexander and Ryan Pacheco, Matthew Whitney; two brothers-in-law, Arthur F. Ellis Jr. of Brandon, FL and Richard Ellis of Queens, NY; one niece, Kristen Fasano and her husband, Anthony Fasano Jr.; four nephews, Richard Ellis Jr. and his wife, Kerry Ellis, Benjamin Ellis and wife, Lori Ellis, Arthur F. Ellis III and wife, Candice Ellis, Joseph Ellis and Kimberly Grund .Bob was deeply respected and loved, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services will be held January 24, 2020, 10 am, until Graveside service at 11 am, at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, 6-8 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close