Robert VINCENT

VINCENT, Robert Lee of St. Petersburg has passed peacefully away after a heroic battle with Leukemia. He was Born on November 18, 1942 in Vandergrift, PA. He possessed an incredible gift in engineering and attended Penn State University. Upon graduation, he worked in both Japan and California. His talent in engineering has touched almost every bridge and road in America. He was a founding Partner in International Construction Equipment and the company still thrives today. In his later years, his love for the open water inspired him to create the Endeavour Catamaran Company. His vision and talent can be seen in a huge fleet of boats that float the world. He was known for making peoples dreams come true. He loved nature, boating, cooking and his family. Many have said he made the best pizza in the world. He is survived by his true love Alicmarie Mac Vincent to whom he had shared life with for 54 years. He was the proud father of Kristin vonStaden of Westport, CT: his beloved son, Robert John Vincent from St. Petersburg, FL. His joy in life were his grandchildren Alice vonStaden and Robert Noah Vincent. His sister, Catherine Vincent; and niece, Dr. Tonimarie Vincent also survive him. In lieu of flowers, please step outside and look at the wonder God has created, that is what he did every day of his life.



