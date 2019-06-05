BELL, Robert W. Sr. "Bobby"
passed away June 2, 2019. Bobby was well known for his storytelling and love of life. He cherished his family, his late dogs, and his visiting ducks. He is survived by his loving wife, Sydney M. Bell; children, Robert Jr. (Sandra), Mark, Ashley (Kelly), and Andrew. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Janece (Jimmy) and Bryant. A visitation will be held at Brewer & Son's Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL, June 6, at 10 am. There will be a reception to follow hosted by the family. Given Bobby's love of animals, the family recommends donating to the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 5 to June 6, 2019