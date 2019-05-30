Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert ELLINGSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. ELLINGSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert W. ELLINGSON Obituary
ELLINGSON, Robert W.

passed away peace- fully at his home in Palm Harbor on May 27, 2019 at the age of 69.

Robert moved to Florida from Maryland in 2006. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; son, Robert Jr. (girlfriend, Diana Valentine); his two granddaughters, Kara (Jeremiah) Finke and Raeann Ellingson; a brother, Richard (Carol) Ellingson; and his sister, Sandra Knoll. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1, 4-6 pm, followed by a service at 6 pm, all at Curlew Hills in Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or the Moffitt Cancer Center.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now