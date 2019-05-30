|
|
ELLINGSON, Robert W.
passed away peace- fully at his home in Palm Harbor on May 27, 2019 at the age of 69.
Robert moved to Florida from Maryland in 2006. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; son, Robert Jr. (girlfriend, Diana Valentine); his two granddaughters, Kara (Jeremiah) Finke and Raeann Ellingson; a brother, Richard (Carol) Ellingson; and his sister, Sandra Knoll. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1, 4-6 pm, followed by a service at 6 pm, all at Curlew Hills in Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or the Moffitt Cancer Center.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019