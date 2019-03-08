McAULIFFE, Robert W.
"Robby" 54, of Pinellas Park, passed away from cancer March 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kim; son, Michael; daughter, Nicole; parents, Marilyn and David Powell; sister, Lisa May (Billy); brothers, Chris Adkins (Amanda), Daniel Adkins; grandchildren, Michael and Janessa. Service will be held at Bay Pines VA Cemetery, Thursday, March 21, 10:30 am, and a Celebration of Life Friday, March 22, 5-10 pm, at the WingHouse in Pinellas Park.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2019