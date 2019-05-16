Robert W. MINTON

  • "May God's grace sustain the family during this very..."
    - Sandra Carter-Snead
  • "Condolences to my classmate family. Will keep you all in..."
    - Lelia Newkirk
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Smith Funeral Home
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Wake
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church
MINTON, Robert W.

75, of Bradenton, FL., transitioned May 5, 2019. A graduate of Gibbs High School Class of 1962, he was a member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Survived by wife of 53 years, Margaret Minton; son, Ahmed J. Minton (Tyise); two siblings; seven grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral Service Saturday, May 18, 12-noon, Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. Visitation Friday, May 17, 3-5 pm Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266, wake 6 pm at church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019
