MINTON, Robert W.
75, of Bradenton, FL., transitioned May 5, 2019. A graduate of Gibbs High School Class of 1962, he was a member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Survived by wife of 53 years, Margaret Minton; son, Ahmed J. Minton (Tyise); two siblings; seven grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral Service Saturday, May 18, 12-noon, Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. Visitation Friday, May 17, 3-5 pm Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266, wake 6 pm at church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019