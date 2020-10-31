WALKER, Robert Randall better known as Randy, age 75 passed on October 24, 2020. He was born in Tampa, Florida February 13, 1945. He will be remembered by his loving wife, Nancy; daughters, Cynthia Neumeister and Lisa (David) Ballesteros; and four grandchildren, Catherine, Noah, Cole, Peyton; sister-in-law, Dixie Walker; nephews and niece, Shan, David (Stacey), and Molly; and their children. He is predeceased by his parents, Cloyd Marlin and Pauline Walker; brother, Marlin Drant Walker; and uncle, Robert Walker. Randy grew up in Temple Terrace, attending King High School and Temple Terrace United Methodist church where he met and married his sweetheart Nancy. He served in the Army National Guard and retired from General Telephone Electric. He spent weekends and free time racing cars at local tracks and playing for the company softball team and golf league. He brought home many trophies from these sports. He was very skilled, and in his spare time he expanded the house, built a garage for racing, and added a pool for his family. He also shared those skills with family and friends. Randy was a member of the Temple Terrace Lodge #330 F&AM and the Scottish Rite KCH 32nd Degree. In retirement, he and the family spent much time at the vacation home in Blairsville, Georgia. Randy's priorities were family, friends and helping others. Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 1 at 1 pm at Garden of Memories followed by graveside service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store