WALL, Robert E. Sr. "Bob", 90 of Brooksville, died September 14, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital. He was born in Langhorne, PA. He loved fishing, golf, bowling, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 through 1952. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores L. Wall. Those who loved him and will miss him dearly include his daughter, Nancy J. Horovitz (Robert J. Lauricella); son, Robert E. Wall, Jr. (Twila); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his best bowling buddies, Vincent Cerio and Miki Jolin. A Celebration of Life will be 10 am, Thursday, September 19 at Providence Church, 6000 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, FL. 34609. Turner Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019