FISHER, Robert Wallace Jr.
of St. Petersburg, died at home on April 26, 2019. He was born on July 9, 1952 and was a lifetime resident of St. Petersburg. Bob graduated from the University of South Florida with a BA in Political Science and was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having proudly served as a MP. He also had a long-time career as a Law Enforcement Officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department. Bob held memberships in the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, The St. Petersburg Country Club, and the Suncoast Tiger Bay Club from 1998 to present, having served as Club President in 2005. His interests included travel, NASCAR, and he enjoyed dancing. Bob is survived by his sister, Marian Charest; a nephew, Paul Charest and his wife, Marianne; a grandniece, Vivienne; and his longtime partner, Sandra Skinner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation (for veterans) or Blue H.E.L.P. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14, at 3:30 pm at Anderson McQueen Family Tribute Centers, 2201 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, St. Petersburg. Condolences may be shared online at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019