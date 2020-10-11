WEIL, Robert William II "Bob" 68, of St. Petersburg, passed away October 3, 2020 in the care of Suncoast Hospice. He was born April 26, 1952 in Pittsburgh, PA, and came to St. Petersburg in 1953. He attended Azalea Elementary and Middle Schools and graduated from Boca Ciega High School in 1971. Upon graduation, he enlisted in The United States Marine Corps. He was stationed at Washington, D.C. and was a proud member of the silent drill team. He had the honor of performing with the silent drill team for visiting dignitaries and at state funerals. Locally, he owned and operated a landscape business for 30 years. He was active with youth and high school football as a crew umpire, worked the Tampa Bay Storm press box and was a nationally ranked United States swimming official. Whether on the football field or the pool deck, Bob's presence led to both fairness and respect for rules. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Patricia Weil. Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Beverly; daughter, Heather Andersen (Brent) of Baltimore, MD; and son, Rob (Rachael) of Clearwater; four grandchildren, Owen, Charlotte and Adaline Weil and Kendall Andersen; four siblings, Mimi Reich (Don), Lester Weil (Cindy), Wendy Cunningham (Thomas) all of St. Petersburg, and Bryan Weil of Sebring. The Weil family wishes to thank the home-based primary care health team members at Bay Pines and the staff from Suncoast Hospice. He will be interred at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at HopkinsAllChildrens.org/Foundation
or by mail to Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 3142, St. Petersburg, FL 33713, honoree Robert W. Weil, II. Beach Memorial Chapel beachmemorial.com