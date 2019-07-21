Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert WF "Bob" HARTMANN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





HARTMANN, Robert WF"Bob" 75, of Seminole, passed away June 19, 2019. His favorite pastime was watching wildlife including otters and coyotes in the bayou. Bob was a dog lover. He stayed with Sandy, his granddog, when the family traveled. He drove his favorite 1989 Dodge truck with a Cummins engine 450,000 miles, driving back and forth across Florida selling chemicals and pressure washers. Bob had a fondness for golf, but never cared about his score. He loved a good steak, especially one he cooked on his Webber. The family lived on Merritt Island until 1985 when they returned to Treasure Island to enjoy waterfront living. Bob loved his family, timeshare vacations and dancing at Isla. Bob leaves to cherish his memory his Dixie Hollins H.S. sweetheart of 52 years, June (Koepp); son, Bob (Karen); and sisters, Marge (Dean) Harris and BettyLou Bench. His son, Craig, preceded him in death. Bob will be remembered for his kind, gentle nature. He took great pride in his family and had a loving bond with his grandsons, Clark and Ben. Their Pop will be missed, but not forgotten. At Bob's request a private family celebration is taking place. June is grateful for the care and compassion he received while at Bayfront Hospice Care Center. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019

