Robert White

WHITE, Robert A "Bob" 85, died June 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 64 years, Patsy Daniel White; two daughters, Camille (Chris) Goodwyne, Blair (Gene) Cowherd; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Alan White, and sister, Ruth Ann Parker. Bob graduated from Hillsborough High School. After serving in the military, he graduated from the University of Tampa with a BA degree. He worked at the Tampa Tribune as the assistant comptroller. He later went to work for Founder's Life Ins. Co. where he became a member of the "Million Dollar Round Table." He then went into business for himself. He served on the Adjustment Board of Tampa for many years. Bob became an avid hunter later in life hunting in Canada and throughout the U.S. His love for hunting was mainly because of the comradery he had with his hunting buddies, Buddy Skinner, Bob Blanchard, Dr. Phil Thomas, and many others, who he later wrote a book about. He also wrote a book about his personal life. One of Bob's favorite things to do was have lunch at Tony's in Ybor City with his buddies. Bob was strong in his faith until the day he died and loved his Bible study group, "Followers of the Way" who he requested be his honorary pallbearers. A special thanks to his best friends whom he loved, Dr. Donald Pitisci, Dr. Michael Abdoney, and Jerry Messerman who have been by his side throughout his journey. The family would like to thank hospice "the burgundy" team for their support and help during the last six months of his life. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Lifepath Hospice or Chiseler's. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.