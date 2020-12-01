WHITE, Robert "Bob" born, Tell City, Indiana, 1931, died Nov. 26, 2020. His Jasper High basketball team won the Indiana State Championship in 1949. Graduated from Vanderbilt University. Spent 3 1/2 years as a Naval officer. Worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years, owned White Vending Machine Co., and worked as a financial planner. Moved to Tampa, FL 1989. President of his homeowner's Assoc., and chairman of the CDD. Was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010. Survived by his son, Kirk; daughter, Kimber; sister, Mary; grandchildren, Camille and Adam. A private service will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Tampa and burial at the Florida National Cemetery.



