WILLIAMS, Robert Allen "Bobby, Bob" passed away in Brandon, Florida on May 13, 2020 at the age of 73. Bob is survived by his wife, Linda LaComb-Williams; children, Erin Cantin (Jason), Megan Jack (Mike), Patrick LaComb and Robin Dunn (Donnie); grandchildren, Brock Walker, Evelyn Jack, Josephine Jack, Celeste Dunn, Mikael Dunn, and Gabriel Dunn. Bob was born on November 4, 1946 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to Lotus Marie Brock Williams Martin and Rufus Earl Williams. His sisters are Joyce Martin, Tennessee, Gloria Jean Smith, Wisconsin, and Kay Green, Florida. Bob's brothers were Ronnie, deceased 1997, and Ernie, deceased 2018. His family moved to Noblesville, Indiana in 1957. Bob loved sports and played basketball and football in junior and high school. He graduated from Noblesville High School in 1966 and attended Ball State University. He entered the United States Air Force on September 26, 1966. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force on September 22, 1970, with the rank of A1C E 3. His service awards included the National Defense Service Medal; Air Force Outstanding Unit Award; and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon. Bob had additional training in communication and electronics in the Air Force. Bob married Patricia Fogle Williams in 1971 and they moved to Florida. They had two children, Erin Cantin and Megan Jack. Bob and his brother, Ernie coached Little League Baseball in the Brandon area. Bob worked as a loan officer, in automotive sales and management, mortgage sales, and was self-employed in Electrostatic Painting. After he retired from full time work, he worked many hours and years at Diamond Hill Golf Club. Bob married Linda LaComb in 1991 and lived in Brandon, FL. They traveled to Maui, New Orleans, Virginia, Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, and Tennessee together, many family reunions, enjoyed photography together, site seeing, and occasionally shopping during the trips. Many meals were enjoyed together, at home, with family, or at a wide variety of eating establishments. Bob received many golf awards, including 1st place, 1997 in the Dealership Appreciation Golf Tournament; Closest to the Pin 4th Annual Golf Tournament Orange County National 1999; First Place, Low Gross Dolphin Dads Scramble 2001; 3rd place Low Gross, Big Easy 2001; and First Place Team 2001 for Egypt Shrine Divot Diggers. He was most at home on the golf course. He also played golf on the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui. In his sales career, he won outstanding sales awards that included trips to Maui and to New Orleans.He was registered in Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his exemplified leadership and achievement 2011. Bob was a member of the Brandon Masonic Lodge, was a 32nd degree Mason, and a Shriner. He received an award from the Masonic Lodge for over 25 years of membership and was immensely proud of his years as a Mason. Bob had honor and integrity throughout his life. He was a carpenter in his time away from work, built furniture, repaired furniture, built many buildings, loved yard work and was always willing to help someone in need. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Bob was very proud of his Cherokee heritage, with his fourth great grandfather being Aaron Totsuwha Brock Chief Red Bird. Chief Red Bird signed the 1805 Treaty of Tellico. Chief Red Bird was the namesake of the Red Bird River, which is a tributary of the Kentucky River. Memorial services will be June 9, 2020 at 10 am at Stower's Funeral Home in Brandon, FL. Services will be live streamed from Stower's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/StowersFuneral/. A celebration of life will be held after the services at Keith's Oaks Bar and Grill, 108 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Brandon, FL. Interment will be in Pennington Gap, Virginia July 25. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Many thanks to Dr. Dessarault; Dr. Charles Bailey; Dr. Myron Kwan; Dr. Yavelow; and Dr. Jose Vasquez. Visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brandon-fl/robert-williams-9182450 for further information.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.