WISNER, Robert Edgar "Ed" born May 25, 1930, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. Born in Watertown, TN, Ed grew up in Cottonplant, AR and earned his Bachelor's in Industrial Management from University of Arkansas, where he met his wife, Jo Beth. Married in 1956, the newlyweds moved to Lake Wales, FL where Ed worked for Florida Power Corporation and was soon transferred to St. Petersburg, retiring after 25 years. A gifted snare drummer, Ed enjoyed playing in his high school band, the U of A Razorback Band, the Army Band while stationed in Germany, several community bands, and the esteemed Second Time Arounders Marching Band. An active member and deacon of First Baptist Church, St. Petersburg, he sang in choirs, taught Sunday School, and faithfully led a Men's Prayer Breakfast Group for many years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Beth (Colvin); his four children, Lenae (Tim) Badger of Scituate, MA, Dawne (Chuck) Eubanks of St. Petersburg, Clay of Houston, TX, and Pike (Andria) of Tyler, TX; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, James David Wisner (Barbra) of Altus, OK, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to First Baptist Church, St. Petersburg, or Suncoast Hospice Empath Health.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store