CARD, Roberta "Bert" 79, of Tampa, passed Aug. 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband George Card, who she was married to for 51 years. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Card Adkins and her husband, Mike Adkins; grandchildren, George Zachary Chronister, Cameron and Ashley Adkins; sisters, Naomi Kizer, Jenny Fulp and husband, Jerry, and Karen Johnson and husband, David, all of Eden NC; brother and sister-in-law, Vince and Nina Bentivegna of Tampa, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Teresa would like to thank, Namey, Jenny and Kay for all the phone calls, letters and love they sent regularly which never failed to make her smile. A special thanks to Vince Bentivegna for everything he did for Bert, especially after George passed away. Finally, she would like to thank every branch, limb and leaf on the Puzzillo Family tree, for loving her as she loved them. A memorial honoring Bert will be held at a future date to be announced.

CARD, Roberta "Bert" 79, of Tampa, passed Aug. 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband George Card, who she was married to for 51 years. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Card Adkins and her husband, Mike Adkins; grandchildren, George Zachary Chronister, Cameron and Ashley Adkins; sisters, Naomi Kizer, Jenny Fulp and husband, Jerry, and Karen Johnson and husband, David, all of Eden NC; brother and sister-in-law, Vince and Nina Bentivegna of Tampa, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Teresa would like to thank, Namey, Jenny and Kay for all the phone calls, letters and love they sent regularly which never failed to make her smile. A special thanks to Vince Bentivegna for everything he did for Bert, especially after George passed away. Finally, she would like to thank every branch, limb and leaf on the Puzzillo Family tree, for loving her as she loved them. A memorial honoring Bert will be held at a future date to be announced. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 13, 2019

