DORSEY, Roberta Helen. 91, of HomosassaGained her angel wings April 14, 2020. Roberta was born in Louisville, KY on Jan 25, 1929. She married Donald Dorsey on Sept 17, 1949, and moved to St. Petersburg in 1959. They were married for 68 years before his passing in 2018. In addition to being marriage partners, they were partners in running his successful General Contacting business. They enjoyed traveling much of the world, boating the Florida Gulf, Suwannee river and traveling the U.S. in their travel trailer. She loved gardening in her yard, one handed, tending to her plants and flowers. She was a dedicated mother and role model passing on values of love, kindness, respect, integrity, loyalty, dedication to family, the importance of education and her Catholic faith. She always kept a positive, optimistic outlook and dealt with life very pragmatically while accepting the support from her care giving husband for over 30 plus years. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Karen Reber, Celeste Brozovich (Wayne), Cheryl Peterson (Sonny); grandson, Ryan Reber (Jas); great-grandson, Mason and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Doris Williams, Margie Meadors and Jerry Jansing. Predeceasing her, sisters, Donna Warwick, Ann Marie Rhodes; and son-in-law, Jim Reber. Rest in pece little mama. We will love you forever. Internment to be scheduled for a later date at Bay Pines National Cemetery.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020

