Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Goeller "Robbie" FREY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FREY, Roberta Goeller "Robbie"



With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Robbie, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.



Roberta Goeller Frey, 67, passed away with her family by her side on April 6, 2019 in Lutz, FL due to endometrial cancer. She was born May 27, 1951 in Mt Holly, NJ to Laura "Jeannie" (nee Harris) and Robert Goeller. She married the love of her life, Jeffrey Henry Frey, on April 10, 1971 in Bridgewater Township, NJ. Together, hand in hand, they had 48 beautiful years of marriage. She was the cherished mother of Jeffrey Alan, Kevin Robert and Eric Daniel Frey. One of the biggest moments of her life was the day her only grandchild was born, Matthew Morgan Frey.



Robbie lived for "her boys" whom she also affectionately called "My Frey Guys". Her favorite moments were when family were together celebrating birthdays, holidays and anniversaries. A lifelong jeweler, other treasured moments were helping her sons pick out engagement rings for their wives, Christina (Kevin) and Allison (Jeffrey).



The last year of her life was rich with laughter, making memories that will last a lifetime. Robbie got to see her son Jeffrey get married, and there danced with her husband to their wedding song "Till" by The Vogues. She saw her only grandchild graduate high school and start college at the University of South Florida. The family took a wonderful Alaskan cruise where they explored the Alaskan wilderness together. The holidays were a special time of traditions that will carry on with Robbie watching from above.



Robbie is survived by her husband Jeffrey and three sons; Jeffrey and wife Allison of Tampa, FL; Kevin and wife Christina of Tampa, FL; Eric of Lutz, FL; and 1 grandson, Matthew. She was predeceased by her mother, Laura "Jeannie" Goeller; sister, Constance Rice and brother, Robert Goeller. She was the dear sister of the late Robert Goeller's wife, Jane, of Tampa, FL; sisters, Ann Ryerson of Albuquerque, NM; Lorraine Rahn of Tampa, FL; and the late Constance Rice's husband, Frank Rice of Kissimmee, FL.



She was the loved aunt of (Lorraine) her niece; Shannon Ellertson and husband Stanley of Wesley Chapel, FL with their five children; Olivia and two children Nicholas and Gulianna; as well as Madison, Sydney, Libby Claire, and Abigail; (Robert) Christina Goeller of Tampa, FL; (Constance) Scott Rice and wife Bobby of Hernando, FL; Brian Rice and partner Christina of Heath, TX; Leah Araujo and husband David of Tampa, FL.



A celebration of life was held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the home of Robbie's son, Kevin and Christina Frey. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the

FREY, Roberta Goeller "Robbie"With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Robbie, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.Roberta Goeller Frey, 67, passed away with her family by her side on April 6, 2019 in Lutz, FL due to endometrial cancer. She was born May 27, 1951 in Mt Holly, NJ to Laura "Jeannie" (nee Harris) and Robert Goeller. She married the love of her life, Jeffrey Henry Frey, on April 10, 1971 in Bridgewater Township, NJ. Together, hand in hand, they had 48 beautiful years of marriage. She was the cherished mother of Jeffrey Alan, Kevin Robert and Eric Daniel Frey. One of the biggest moments of her life was the day her only grandchild was born, Matthew Morgan Frey.Robbie lived for "her boys" whom she also affectionately called "My Frey Guys". Her favorite moments were when family were together celebrating birthdays, holidays and anniversaries. A lifelong jeweler, other treasured moments were helping her sons pick out engagement rings for their wives, Christina (Kevin) and Allison (Jeffrey).The last year of her life was rich with laughter, making memories that will last a lifetime. Robbie got to see her son Jeffrey get married, and there danced with her husband to their wedding song "Till" by The Vogues. She saw her only grandchild graduate high school and start college at the University of South Florida. The family took a wonderful Alaskan cruise where they explored the Alaskan wilderness together. The holidays were a special time of traditions that will carry on with Robbie watching from above.Robbie is survived by her husband Jeffrey and three sons; Jeffrey and wife Allison of Tampa, FL; Kevin and wife Christina of Tampa, FL; Eric of Lutz, FL; and 1 grandson, Matthew. She was predeceased by her mother, Laura "Jeannie" Goeller; sister, Constance Rice and brother, Robert Goeller. She was the dear sister of the late Robert Goeller's wife, Jane, of Tampa, FL; sisters, Ann Ryerson of Albuquerque, NM; Lorraine Rahn of Tampa, FL; and the late Constance Rice's husband, Frank Rice of Kissimmee, FL.She was the loved aunt of (Lorraine) her niece; Shannon Ellertson and husband Stanley of Wesley Chapel, FL with their five children; Olivia and two children Nicholas and Gulianna; as well as Madison, Sydney, Libby Claire, and Abigail; (Robert) Christina Goeller of Tampa, FL; (Constance) Scott Rice and wife Bobby of Hernando, FL; Brian Rice and partner Christina of Heath, TX; Leah Araujo and husband David of Tampa, FL.A celebration of life was held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the home of Robbie's son, Kevin and Christina Frey. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the https://www.cancer.org/ Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.